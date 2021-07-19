Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 21,411 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

AGTC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

