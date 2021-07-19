Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $4,111,644. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

