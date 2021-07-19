Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $468.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.89. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.