Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB opened at $84.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.26. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

