Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $111.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $118.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.44.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.