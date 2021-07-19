Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.10 and a twelve month high of $174.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

