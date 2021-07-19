Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 126,441 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $257.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

