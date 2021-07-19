Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSDAU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth $796,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,199,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $508,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSDAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

