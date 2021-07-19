Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Monday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,312. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

