Q Global Advisors LLC Has $9.06 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 288.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 2.3% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $31.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $601.63. 7,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,752. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $418.02 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

