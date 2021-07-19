Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRX. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Forest Road Acquisition stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $12.00. 40,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,688. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26.

Forest Road Acquisition Company Profile

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

