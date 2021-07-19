Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.87.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,449 shares of company stock valued at $118,789,806. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $13.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.10. The stock had a trading volume of 222,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,781. The stock has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

