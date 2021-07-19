Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,189,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

LDH Growth Corp I stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.