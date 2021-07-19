Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cintas in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.89.

CTAS opened at $386.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $392.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

