Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.39 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.