Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $76.15 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,473.12. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.