Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TKO. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.02 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

