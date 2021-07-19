Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GAU. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $229.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.