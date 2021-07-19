QCR (QCRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect QCR to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $745.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.