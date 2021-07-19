Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

