Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $247,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

