Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 3,015 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CGBD stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $717.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.09.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

