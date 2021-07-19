Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,589 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ternium by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Ternium by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after buying an additional 165,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $43.58 on Monday. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

