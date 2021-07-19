Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after buying an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after buying an additional 605,153 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,164 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Wabash National stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $714.54 million, a PE ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $91,727. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

