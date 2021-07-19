Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research firms have commented on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Quebecor stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

