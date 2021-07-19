Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $11.25 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

QIPT stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

