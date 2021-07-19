R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Update

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RRD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 684,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,657. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 2,386,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,522,270 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 381,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,586,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

