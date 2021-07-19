Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

NASDAQ LCAHU opened at $10.01 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.