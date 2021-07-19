Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $762,000 in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth about $1,111,000.

AMAOU opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

