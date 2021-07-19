RAI Finance Hits One Day Volume of $6.32 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $29.14 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00098507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00147227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,635.05 or 1.00193551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

