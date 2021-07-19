Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $7.96 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11.
Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.
See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.