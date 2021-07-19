Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $7.96 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

