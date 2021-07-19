RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 10.1%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s share price shot up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $32.88. 8,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 520,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The company has a market cap of $809.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 103,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $2,086,360.26. Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,278. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

