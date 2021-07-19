Rarible Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.95 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00026253 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $36.99 million and $2.95 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.44 or 0.00789425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,459,559 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.