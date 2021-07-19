Ravi Naik Sells 40,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
