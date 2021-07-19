Ravi Naik Sells 40,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

