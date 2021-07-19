Raymond James Analysts Give Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) a $220.06 Price Target

Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $217.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.49. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,058. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Coupa Software by 27.6% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,140,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.