Raymond James Raises Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$74.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:OTEX traded down C$0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting C$62.76. 141,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,687. Open Text has a 52 week low of C$47.95 and a 52 week high of C$64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The firm has a market cap of C$17.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.91.

In other Open Text news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total transaction of C$15,153,653.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62. Also, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,100,000.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

