RealTract (RET) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,408.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 106% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $2,408.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

