Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCDTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.