Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 6,500 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $332,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00.

Redfin stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.08. 1,083,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

