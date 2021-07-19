Redmile Group LLC Has $69.79 Million Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned about 8.55% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $69,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 332,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. 31,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

