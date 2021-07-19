Redmile Group LLC Makes New $21.92 Million Investment in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,922,000. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.63% of InnovAge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,039,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $26,800,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $26,747,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $21,834,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

InnovAge stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 306,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,859. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

