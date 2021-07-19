Redmile Group LLC Raises Stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 6.76% of Atreca worth $38,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Atreca by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 498,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Atreca by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 453,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BCEL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,581. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $290.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.