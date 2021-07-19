Redmile Group LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $46,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 81,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,499,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.45. 528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

