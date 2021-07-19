Redmile Group LLC Sells 719,961 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,961 shares during the period. Scholar Rock accounts for approximately 1.6% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 6.33% of Scholar Rock worth $110,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

SRRK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,393. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

