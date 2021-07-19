Redmile Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Redmile Group LLC lowered its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,712,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,137 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. 50,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,511. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.