Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Position Reduced by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058,970 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners were worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.96. 82,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,614. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

