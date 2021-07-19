Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 55,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 241,424 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,643,732.25. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCKT stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

