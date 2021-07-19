Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.10% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 107,136 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 401,968 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.68. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

