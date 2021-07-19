Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Automotive Systems were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.78 million. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

