Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.36% of Forward Industries worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Shares of FORD stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $232,120.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,419 shares of company stock worth $355,000 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forward Industries Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.